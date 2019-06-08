Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
(540) 337-4111
Jerry Berry

Jerry Wayne Berry, 74, passed way on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Augusta Health.

He was born September 2, 1944 to the late Frances Baber.

Jerry retired a manager from Fisher Auto Parts, was an avid hunter, loved the mountains and was a loving grandfather and great grandfather.

In addition to his mother, the was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Jean Berry and a brother, Walter P. Berry.

Survivors include wife, Shirley (Clark) Berry; son, David Wayne Berry and wife Michele; daughter, Sandra Gale Berry; brother, William "Bill" Berry; sister, Paige Berry; two grandchildren, Christinia Hill and husband Brian, Christopher Berry and wife Rebecca; four great grandchildren, Nickolas Hill, Aubrey Hill, Thea Berry, Lachlan Berry; two sisters-in-law, Helen Norcross and Dorothy Smiley.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastor Wyatt Mayes officiating.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019
