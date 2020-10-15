Jerry Franklin Lambert
January 18, 1941 - October 14, 2020
Jerry Lambert, age 79, left this earthly world to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born in Edinburg, Virginia, to William C. "Ches" and Evelyn Eckhardt Lambert. Educated in the Woodstock public schools, he matriculated to Bridgewater College where he graduated with a degree in business. He married Betty Bemis Miller on February 12, 1967 and they worked together in the nursing home business for many years, first in Woodstock and then at Staunton Manor Nursing Home, Staunton, Virginia. He served on the State Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Adminstrators. Jerry was active in the Staunton Rotary Club, serving as president and receiving the Paul Harris Award. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and Shriners International. Jerry loved bluegrass music and often attended local and regional bluegrass festivals. He obtained his private pilot's license in April of 1972. Upon his return to Woodstock, Jerry continued as a businessman. Always private about his personal and business life, he quietly supported many noteworthy charities. Jerry especially enjoyed supporting opportunities for children and was a major supporter of the Christian Children's Fund (now Childfund International), sponsoring children in impoverished countries. Other charities that were important to him included St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, and the Valley Mission of Staunton.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Bemis Miller Lambert of Woodstock; his daughter, Dawn (Michael) Kavaras of Waynesboro, VA; stepdaughter, Kim (Buck) Shrum of Woodstock; brother, Wayne "Butch" Lambert of Woodstock; sister, Bonnie L Williams of Chesterfield, SC; two grandchildren, Josh Shrum of Jacksonville, FL and Jenna (Ryan) Hoffmaster of Timonium, MD; two great grandchildren, Taylor and Lucas Robinson of Woodstock; and two nephews, John Williams III of Columbia, SC and Ches (Maribeth) Williams of Gainesville, FL.
A private graveside service for family only will be held on October 17th. Following the burial, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held at Mt. Calvary United Church of Christ located at 1299 Sheetz Mill Road, Woodstock, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Paige Bowman and Rev. Derek Ritenour officiating. Due to the Covid pandemic, attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Following the Celebration of Life, the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church.
The family expresses gratitude for the compassionate care and support provided by the staffs of BestCare Home Care of Winchester, SYNERGY HomeCare of Front Royal and the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org
; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601; or a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Branch, Edinburg.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
.