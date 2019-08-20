|
|
Jerry H. Smith
Staunton - Jerry Harvey Smith, 77, of 1213 Pinehurst Road, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 25, 1941, in Staunton, the son of the late Lewis Echols Smith and Billie Harvey Smith.
He graduated from Lee High School in 1960 and received a BS degree in electrical engineering from Duke University in 1964.
From 1965 to 1984, he was employed in various management positions in Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Richmond with Honeywell, Robertshaw Controls Company, and Reynolds Metals Company. In 1984, he founded Dynacon Inc., a distributer of HVAC control components, in Richmond and moved the company to Weyers Cave in 1988. At his death, he was still active as president of Dynacon Inc.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Prosise Smith, of Staunton; his son, Todd Smith, of Staunton; stepsons, Steven and Matthew Peregoy of Brick, New Jersey; and stepdaughter, Sharon Buchanan and her husband, Chris, of Staunton.
At his request, Jerry was cremated.
Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Staunton is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019