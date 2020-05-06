Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
305 Rivanna Plaza Drive Suite 102
Charlottesville, VA 22901
(434) 244-0046
Jerry Nottingham
Jerry Kerr Nottingham

Jerry Kerr Nottingham Obituary
Jerry Kerr Nottingham

Jerry Kerr Nottingham passed away on April 30, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Boyer, West Virginia on August 1, 1944 and was the son of the late Bruce and Mary Nottingham.

Jerry grew up in Durbin, West Virginia. He attended Green Bank High School and joined the army in 1962. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Shelton, on April 24, 1971. Jerry spent the majority of his career with Western Electric as a telephone equipment installer. He loved gardening, working on the home they built together, and spending time hunting and fishing at his cabin in West Virginia.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn and three sisters; Carol Vandevander of Staunton, VA, Jane Thompson of Roanoke, VA and Nancy Borga of Preston, MD. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their help and kindness.

Contributions may be made to the , 2050 Langhorne Rd, Unit 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2020
