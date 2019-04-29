Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Jerry Layman


Waynesboro - Jerry Bliss Layman, 77, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.

He was born August 4, 1941 in Waynesboro, son of the late Albert and Elma Nelms Layman. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Adrienne Layman, and brother, Allen Layman.

After retiring as the Administrator of the District Home, Jerry worked for the Virginia Employment Commission. He had a deep interest in history and genealogy, and adored his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Nancy Smith Layman of Waynesboro; children Caris Layman and David Layman (Amy), all of Waynesboro, and Sarah Layman Graf (David) of Staunton; brother Thomas Layman of Richmond; and grandchildren Micah and Adrienne Graf.

A graveside service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry's name may be made to the Waynesboro Heritage Museum or the Plumb House.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019
