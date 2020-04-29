|
Jerry W. Johnson
Staunton - Jerry Wayne Johnson, 63, of Staunton, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Augusta Health.
He was born July 4, 1956 in Staunton, a son of the late Harry and Cora (Strickler) Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was employed by American Real Estate as a mover.
Family members include a brother, Harry R. Johnson, Jr. (Connie); a nephew, Richard L. Johnson (Amy Huffman); and four nieces including Maryann Guffey (Danny McGann).
He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Armstrong.
There will be no services.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020