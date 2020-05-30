Jerry Wayne Strother
1952 - 2020
Jerry Wayne Strother

Stuarts Draft - Jerry Wayne Strother, 68, of Stuarts Draft, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence.

All services will be private.

Relatives and friends may view complete obituary and share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
813-15 N Augusta St
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2601
