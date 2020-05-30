Jerry Wayne Strother
Stuarts Draft - Jerry Wayne Strother, 68, of Stuarts Draft, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence.
All services will be private.
Relatives and friends may view complete obituary and share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540)943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Stuarts Draft - Jerry Wayne Strother, 68, of Stuarts Draft, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence.
All services will be private.
Relatives and friends may view complete obituary and share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540)943-6938/(540)886-2601.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.