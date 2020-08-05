1/1
Jerry Weldon Losh Sr.
Jerry Weldon Losh, Sr.

Staunton - Jerry Weldon Losh, Sr., 78, husband of Alice (White) Losh passed away peacefully at his home in Staunton on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born November 13, 1941, in Augusta County, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Althea (Snead) Losh. He retired from Staunton Public Works after 22 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Balerma Robertson; two brothers, Elmer and Rodger Losh; grandson, Jeremy Harris; and daughter, Brenda Patterson.

In addition to his wife of 46 years, he is survived by his daughters, Lucinda Davis and Wendy Harris; son, Gerald Pieper; four special grandchildren, Billy Davis, Laura Davis Shaver, Jerry Davis, and Josh Harris; special great-grandchildren, Daizjha, Jaiden, Naminae, Torian, Grayson, and Addison; great-great grandson, J'yaire; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 18 W. Frederick St., Staunton. Due to COVID-19 those who plan to attend will be required to wear a mask.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens, Staunton, with Pastor Barry Creasy officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
