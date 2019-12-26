|
Jesse W. Hartman, Jr.
staunton - Jesse William Hartman, Jr., 90, husband of Mildred Hartman of Staunton passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living.
Mr. Hartman was born in New Hope, Virginia on December 26, 1928, the son of the late Jesse W., Sr. and Ruby Brooks Hartman.
Jesse was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church since 1959.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Hasler and Joyce Waggy.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years are two daughters, Janice Hartman Bell and her husband Michael, and Cathy Ann Lewis and her husband Gary both of Lexington; three grandchildren, Kevin Bell, Lindsay Pleasant and her husband Chad, and Laura Crowder and her husband Zachary; and two great-grandchildren, William and Asher Crowder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Rick Yeomans.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be private in the New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Jesse's memory, to the Augusta Health Foundation c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 24401, the , 9702 Gayton Road #110, Richmond, Virginia 23238, or the , 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019