Jessica L. Truxell
Greenville - Jessica Leigh Lowry Truxell, 36, beloved wife of James Truxell of Greenville, passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019.
She was born October 21, 1982, in Waynesboro.
Jessi was a loving, caring wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She had an infectious laugh and her smile lit up any room she entered. She enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with her husband, working with the boy scouts and spending time with her extended family. For the past three years, she was the caregiver for her maternal grandparents.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her two sons, Clinton Lowry and Dylan Truxell; her mother, Anne Keller and step-father, Mike; her father, Joseph Lowry and wife Donna; sister, Erin Kucharik and husband David; half-sisters, Allison and Melissa Lowry; her maternal grandmother, Wanda Price; her aunts, Carolyn Davis, Donna Betz and husband Butch; mother-in-law, Carol Humphreys; parents-in-law Diane and Mike Buxton; two nephews; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Carlton Price and maternal grandmother, Josephine Price; her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Eva Lowry; and aunt Sharon Toye.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home and other times at the residence of her mother-in-law, 1476 Guthrie Road, Staunton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, by the Reverend David Vaughn at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Stuarts Draft, Virginia with a dinner to follow in the fellowship hall.
Condolences may be sent to www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019