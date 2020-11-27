Jimmie Glick
Dayton - Jimmie Franklin Glick, 85, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at White Birch Estates.
Jimmie was born on August 26, 1935, a son of the late Freda (Waggy) and Frank Jackson Glick.
He retired from Rockingham Co-op, and had also worked for Bob Yetzer Ford. He was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
On Aug. 1, 1954, he was united in marriage to Betty Jo Moyers Glick, who preceded him in death.
Jimmie is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Glick McNett and husband, Ken, of Bridgewater; sons, David Franklin Glick of Dayton, and Steven Bowman Glick of Charlottesville;a brother, Randy Glick and wife, Mary Lou, of Dayton; grandchildren, Allison McNett Davis and husband, Johnny, Austin Reid McNett and wife, Nikita, Hannah Patricia Glick and fiancé, Chris, and Aaron Jackson Glick and wife, Alexa; great-grandchildren, Ainsley Blair Davis, Sutton Oliver Davis, Atlee Reid McNett, and Arlie Lewis McNett; special pet dog, Clara Belle.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery in Bridgewater, with Pastors David R. Miller and Kathleen Michael officiating. Masks and social distancing are expected.
Memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Rd, Dayton, VA 22821 and/or Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
