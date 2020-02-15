|
|
Jimmie W. Webb, Jr.
Waynesboro - Jimmie Wendell Webb, Jr., 58, of Waynesboro, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 1, 1962 in Statesboro, Georgia, a son of Martha Nell (Ricketson) Webb and the late Jimmie Wendell, Sr.
In addition to his mother, family members include a sister and brother-in-law, Babs and Bruce Mowry; a beloved nephew, Daniel Mowry; and many cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Edward Avenue Baptist Church by the Rev. Gary May.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, Augusta Health Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to Clymore Elementary School in his memory, 184 Fort Defiance Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020