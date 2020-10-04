1/
Joan B. Pitsenbarger
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan B. Pitsenbarger

Staunton - Joan Carrol (Bridges) Pitsenbarger, 84, wife of Ray Matthew Pitsenbarger, of 352 Campbell Street, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Pitsenbarger was born in Staunton, Virginia on March 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Raymond William and Hazel May (Kesterson) Bridges.

Joan was a member of the Saint Paul's United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a Ham Radio Operator.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pitsenbarger was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Edward Clark; infant daughter, Debbie Clark; a grandson, Michael Ray Pitsenbarger; step-mother, Inez Bridges; and a sister, Hazel M. Propst.

Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty years are two sons, Rick Glen Clark (Jane) of Homer, IL. and Gregory Edward Clark of Staunton; two step-sons, David Alan Pitsenbarger (Kim) of Warner Robins, GA and Gary Matthew Pitsenbarger (Jennifer) of Staunton; six grandchildren, Ryan Clark, Matthew Pitsenbarger, Scott Pitsenbarger, Brian Clark, Shawn Clark and Hunter Clark; a great-grandson, Bradley Pitsenbarger; step-brother, David Rowe (Judy) of Waynesboro and her caregiver, Shirley Hagerman.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Thornrose Cemetery by Reverend Wade Munford.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Thornrose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved