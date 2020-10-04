Joan B. Pitsenbarger
Staunton - Joan Carrol (Bridges) Pitsenbarger, 84, wife of Ray Matthew Pitsenbarger, of 352 Campbell Street, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Pitsenbarger was born in Staunton, Virginia on March 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Raymond William and Hazel May (Kesterson) Bridges.
Joan was a member of the Saint Paul's United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a Ham Radio Operator.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pitsenbarger was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Edward Clark; infant daughter, Debbie Clark; a grandson, Michael Ray Pitsenbarger; step-mother, Inez Bridges; and a sister, Hazel M. Propst.
Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty years are two sons, Rick Glen Clark (Jane) of Homer, IL. and Gregory Edward Clark of Staunton; two step-sons, David Alan Pitsenbarger (Kim) of Warner Robins, GA and Gary Matthew Pitsenbarger (Jennifer) of Staunton; six grandchildren, Ryan Clark, Matthew Pitsenbarger, Scott Pitsenbarger, Brian Clark, Shawn Clark and Hunter Clark; a great-grandson, Bradley Pitsenbarger; step-brother, David Rowe (Judy) of Waynesboro and her caregiver, Shirley Hagerman.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Thornrose Cemetery by Reverend Wade Munford.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net