HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Joan C. Hammer

Churchville - Joan Roberta (Cooper) Harris Hammer, 76, wife of David D. Hammer, of Churchville, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.

She was born July 21, 1942 in West Nyack, New York, a daughter of the late Fred Murray Cooper and Margaret Daisy (Phelan) Cooper.

Prior to retirement, Joan was employed by American Safety Razor as marketing director and she was also a children's advocate for the county of Augusta and City of Staunton.

In addition to her husband, family members include two sisters, Patricia Marasa and Karen Emerize; 11 children, Andrea (Angie) Maeby, Teresa Edsall, Julia and Jon Tolbert, Sonya Harris, Cassandra Harris, Dakota Harris, Lois Harris, Lisa Harris, Megan Lucas, Jennifer Porter, and Zachary Harris; and 19 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Webster Harris and a son, Justin Harris.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Father Tom Collins.

The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County, P.O. Box 382, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
