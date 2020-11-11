1/1
Joan Patricia (Crawford) Kobus
1935 - 2020
Joan Patricia (Crawford) Kobus

Waynesboro - Joan Patricia (Crawford) Kobus, 84, of Waynesboro, VA passed away in Bakersville, NC at the home of her son on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Born November 16, 1935 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late James Raymond and Eunice Pearl (Kniceley) Crawford.

Joan was a member of Basic United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking for her family and crocheting. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Helmut Kobus; brother, James R. Crawford, Jr.; sisters, Eileen Kay Balser and Frances Marie Crawford; and two brothers- in- law, Charles G. Snyder and Benny C. Balser.

Survivors include one son, Darryl R. Kobus and husband, Preston Benoit of Bakersville, NC; daughter, Cindy K. Zak and husband, Dr. Edward M. Zak of Howardsville, VA; grandchildren, Helen C. Zak and Ryan M. Zak; sister, Shirley C. Snyder of Staunton; nephew, Charles R. Snyder and wife, Crissy of Verona.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Ave., Waynesboro.

There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777, online at https://www.hospiceblueridge.com/make-a-contribution or Basic United Methodist Church, 489 N. Winchester Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
