Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA 24441
(540) 249-8800
New Hope - Joan D. Caricofe Simmons, 68, of New Hope, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Joan was born in Harrisonburg on February 15, 1951, a daughter of Dorothy Lucille (Bunch) Caricofe of New Hope, and the late Boyd Franklin Caricofe, Sr.

She worked as a school bus driver for South River Elementary, and for Caricofe's Auto Repair and Towing. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

On Oct. 4, 1967, she was united in marriage to Rodger "Rocky" Simmons, who survives.

Joan is also survived by two daughters, KimBerly Simmons Hinkle and husband, DannyLee, of Verona, and Roxann Canipe and husband, Mike, of Fort Definace; sister, Loretta Dameron and husband, Andrew, of New Hope; brother, B.F. Caricofe and wife, Peggy, of New Hope; sister-in-law, Nancy Simmons of Verona; five grandchildren, Brittany Jefferson (Jeremiah), Stephen Hinkle (Jessica), Dakota Canipe (Carrie), Whittany Hinkle (Caleb), and Cheyenne Canipe; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jaxon Jefferson, KaliAnn Hinkle, and Claire Canipe; she was loved by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.

A funeral service will be conducted at 5 PM on Thursday, March 14th, at New Hope United Methodist Church, with Pastor Shin Woo Hong and Pastor Corey Smallwood officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019
