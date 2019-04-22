Services
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Joan Taylor Meade

Joan Taylor Meade

Fishersville - Joan Taylor Meade, 83, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, April 22, 2019 at Augusta Health - Shenandoah House, Fishersville. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, 1921 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton.

The full obituary will follow.

www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com

The family is being served by the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019
