Joan Taylor Meade
Fishersville - Joan Taylor Meade, 83, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, April 22, 2019 at Augusta Health - Shenandoah House, Fishersville. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, 1921 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton.
The full obituary will follow.
The family is being served by the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019