Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
White Hill Church of the Brethren
749 Old White Hill Road
Stuarts Draft, VA
Stuarts Draft - JoAnn C. McCutcheon, 81, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville. She was born January 19, 1938, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James G. Clemens and Mabel A. Clemens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hollie McCutcheon and one son, Michael Gilbert.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health and all the Hospice care nurses.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Landes of Stuarts Draft and her son Marc Gilbert and his wife, Vickie of Stuarts Draft; four grandchildren, Crystal Melius and husband, Mark, Eric Gilbert and wife, Brendi, Kourtney Grow and husband, Ethan and Craig Landes and five great-grandchildren; her brother, The Rev. James Clemens and wife, Janice of New York and her sister, Carol Betsill of Stuarts Draft.

JoAnn was a member of White Hill Church of the Brethren.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at White Hill Church of the Brethren, 749 Old White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
