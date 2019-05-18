|
Joann "Jody" Johnson
Staunton - Mrs. Joann "Jody" Johnson, 72, of 1011 Buttermilk Spring Road, Staunton, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Joann was born December 2, 1947 to Hattie Evelyn Rose in Waynesboro, VA. She married the love of her life Douglas Dorie Johnson, Sr. on February 25, 1964. Joann was a People Places foster parent for over 20 years and shared her home with many children. In her early years she, was in private duty nursing and prided herself on helping those near death to leave this world with excellent care while being loved. She was an avid photographer and found much joy in shading pictures.
Joann and Douglas' home was one with open doors and welcomed visitors at any time. She was known for family functions and her famous Easter Egg Hunts that many adults now remember from their childhood. She was a beloved member of the Foursquare Church on the Hill and had a special relationship with her "cherished cupcake ladies".
In addition to her husband of 55 years, she leaves behind her family members including four children Evelyn, Douglas Jr., Chris (Lea) and Faith. She was preceded in death by an infant son Douglas Denelle Johnson. Six grandchildren, Corey, Mahalia, Arianne, Judah, Solomon and Matthias. She is survived by her siblings Jimmy, Sondra and Margie. (Roy) She was preceded in death by a sister Cornelia. She leaves to mourn a faithful aunt Mrs. Bettie Harris, a devoted cousin Mrs. Connie Vest, sisters-in-law Dorothea Fields and Constance Amey. She also leaves behind many who connected with her as family: Michele Peterson (Sean), Gidget Doughty (Matt) and Brian Pryor, and a number of others who were influenced by her motherly ways. She also leaves behind a number of niece and nephews, a huge church family and a host of friends.
The family wishes to thank the Cancer Center, The Hospice of Shenandoah and her Church on the Hill family. Thank you ever so much.
The public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Foursquare Church on the Hill, 100 Foursquare Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, Staunton.
