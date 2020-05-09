Resources
Joanna Grace Otto Gerringer


1943 - 2020
Joanna Grace Otto Gerringer Obituary
Joanna Grace Otto Gerringer

Joanna Grace Otto Gerringer, affectionately known as "JoJo", passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

Joanna was born on September 26, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Catherine and Jack Otto.

She graduated from Longwood College with a degree in childhood education and also played on the women's golf team. Joanna began teaching in Virginia Beach which she discovered was her true "happy place". After settling in Staunton where she raised her three children she went back to work teaching at Wilson Elementary School. Joanna spent many years volunteering for CASA - an organization dedicated to advocating for neglected children. After many years in the classroom she found a new passion working as a real estate agent at Premiere Properties. She loved people of all ages and being able to make a difference in their lives. Joanna enjoyed attending Covenant Presbyterian Church, spending time with her many friends, reading a good book or playing golf, and above all relaxing at the beach. She also had a loving cat Shadow who was a great companion to JoJo for many years.

She leaves behind three children son Ty Gerringer, daughter Katie Snider and husband Scott Snider, and daughter Tricia Nelson; three grandchildren Lily Snider, Emily Nelson, and Marianne Nelson; and sister Carol Negus-Rosenfeld.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge CASA at blueridgecasa.org.
Published in The News Leader from May 9 to May 12, 2020
