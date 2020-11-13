Joanna V. Sutton
Staunton - Joanna Frances (Vest) Sutton, 92, widow of Robert J. Sutton, Sr., of Staunton, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born May 12, 1928, in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Louis and Erma (Montgomery) Vest.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Fiberspun.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert J. Sutton, Jr. and David G. Sutton; five brothers; and two sisters.
Family members include two daughters, Barbara Ellen Sutton of Florida and Deanna Kay Mays of Staunton; a sister, Gladys Graham; four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and eight great, great, grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, in Thornrose Cemetery by Mr. Kenny Mays.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
