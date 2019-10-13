Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne (Kirby) Miller


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne (Kirby) Miller Obituary
Joanne (Kirby) Miller

Staunton - Joanne (Kirby) Miller, 82, widow of Donald Ray "Donnie" Miller, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Miller was born on December 20, 1936 in Wilmer, Arkansas a daughter of the late Edward DeWitt and Evora Elizabeth (Hogue) Kirby.

In addition to her husband and parents Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald G. "Buddy" Kirby and a sister, Linda Gail Kirby.

Joanne was a faithful and active member of Valley Baptist Church and retired in 1984 from E&M Paint where she was employed as a Bookkeeper.

Surviving are three daughters, Donna Lynn Miller of Mount Sidney, Karen (Miller) Valenzuela and her husband Benjamin of Chester and Jodi (Miller) Wright and her husband William "Shrimp" of Staunton; a brother, Lawrence "Pete" Kirby of Greenville, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Jessica Roach, Emily Clatterbuck, Jordan Miller and companion Caleb Liskey, Cody Valenzuela, Ally Rankin and Ethan Wright; three great-grandchildren, Briana and Aiden Roach and Cullen Liskey; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Valley Baptist Church by Pastor Frank Hall.

The family will receive friends following the service.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 26 Sunny Slope Lane, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 or Augusta Health Foundation Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Amy Eye and the nursing and care staff of the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now