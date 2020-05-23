|
Jodi H. Perkins
Staunton - Jodi Rae (Howze) Perkins, 56, wife of Elrico Lamont Perkins, of Staunton, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born March 12, 1964 in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John T., Sr. and Betty (Clark) Howze.
Jodi was employed by Western State Hospital as a CNA.
In addition to her husband, family members include a son, Iyon Sincere Oravitz and four sisters, Raccal Nicholson, Sheila Agbede, Lenora Howze, and Louise Owens.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John T. Howze, Jr. and Vernon Howze.
A private memorial service will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 23 to May 26, 2020