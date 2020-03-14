|
|
Jody Dean Hoy
Staunton - Jody Dean Hoy, 53, of Staunton, VA, passed away on March 10, 2020, surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones after a fast but fierce battle with lung cancer. He kept his playful smile & wry humor through his final days.
Jody was an adoring father, loving son, devoted brother and loyal friend. He loved animals, gardening, playing golf, watching sports (with an unmatched enthusiasm for all teams Texas &/or ACC—especially UVA & the Dallas Cowboys). Jody was a tidy person, always perfectly pressed and well dressed.
Jody was best known for being a steadfast friend who looked out for those he loved. He never missed a chance to reach out on a friend's birthday or other holiday. He ended his conversations with "I love you." He was generous, even to strangers...never allowing anyone to struggle if a solution was within his reach. His smile was warm, bright and contagious. He loved to tell funny stories, take care of people at work and home, and, if the mood and music was right, he would get down on the dance floor.
Jody is survived by his son, Henry Hoy, his mother, Betty Sprouse, his brothers, Jeffrey Hoy and Daniel Buchanan, and several nieces and nephews. Jody kept many close friends for decades who were like brothers to him: Wayne & Allen Gilmer, Robbie Oiler, James Corbett, Clint Eutsler, Lee McChesney, Archie & John Darcus, and Sean Hevener. His sister in law, Rebecca Lynch, was an invaluable caretaker in Jody's final months.
The family is planning a private celebration of life. If you wish to do something to honor Jody, please make a donation to the Augusta Health Cancer Center where he received superb care and amazing support.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020