Joetta T. Weller
Staunton - Joetta Trayer Wriston Weller passed away May 6, 2020. She was born August 15, 1938 in Staunton, VA, the only child of the late George and Lois Trayer.
Mrs. Weller lived her early years in Staunton, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School and Elizabeth Brandt School of Business. She lived in Cleveland, Ohio for several years, where she gave birth to her three children, James Scott Wriston, Kirt Wriston (deceased) and Pamela Wriston Mader. She returned to Staunton and worked at General Electric (Genecom) in Waynesboro, VA as an administrative assistant/procurement agent until her retirement. She had many lifelong friends from her workplace and still got together with them.
Joetta was a dedicated life member of Christ United Methodist Church. She loved her church and church family. She was a volunteer in the nursery and many programs at the church where she loved working with the children and adults alike. She was a member of the Simmons/Kincaid Circle and loved her time with them.
She and her husband belonged to the Shenandoah/Waynesboro Antique Car Club and enjoyed many outings and social events with them. She also volunteered at the Gypsy Express Train, helping to make it possible for children and their parents to enjoy a special train ride together. She loved bluegrass music and had many happy memories going to attend bluegrass concerts.
Joetta was an amazing wife, mother, and MawMaw to dozens and dozens of relatives and children. She loved being around children, and they loved being around her! Her lap was always ready to rock a child, her arms ready to give a hug, and her heart ready to share her love. She made room in her home and heart for any relative, friend, or stranger. A great meal and a wonderful time were always on her "menu". Her famously yummy pound cake was much sought after and enjoyed by all.
Family members include her husband, George Weller; her children, James Scott Wriston, Pam (Justin) Mader; stepson, Perry (Crystal) Weller; daughter-in-law, Linda Wriston; grandchildren, Nic Weller (who resided with her and George), Candace Wriston, Kristin (Jeremy) Weikel, Jared Glover, Stephanie Monroe, Ty Weller, and Reece Weller; great-grandchildren, Chance Dias and Reid Weikel; brother/sister in-law Gene (Janet) Weller; brother-in-law, Tom (Ralph) Weller; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved, mothered, and held close to her heart.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kirt Wriston, grandson, Christopher Wriston, great-granddaughter, Claire Weikel, her aunts and uncles, and several cousins.
A private service will be held by Pastor Jesse Moffitt, with interment at New Hope Methodist Church cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Christ United Methodist Church, 1512 Churchville Ave., Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2020