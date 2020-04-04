|
John A. "Artie" Fitzpatrick, Jr.
Richmond - John A. "Artie" Fitzpatrick, Jr., 64, of Richmond, VA and husband of 35 years to Sandy (Randolph) Fitzpatrick, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 5, 1955 in Staunton, son of the late John A. Fitzpatrick, Sr. and Audrey (Smith) Fitzpatrick.
Artie graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton. He was employed at Westinghouse Air Conditioning (Daikin Applied) for several years and 30 years at Costco in Richmond, VA.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jeri Fitzpatrick; maternal grandparents, James and Sadie Smith and paternal grandparents, Jewett and Callie Fitzpatrick.
Survivors include his mother; wife; two children, Omarh Rajah, Sr. (Vantrece) and Catherine "Cathy" Fitzpatrick (Jay Armstrong, a close friend); five grandchildren, Yasmin, Omarh, Jr., Nia, Zolan and Nadia; four sisters, G. Darnice Payne ( Bishop Theodore, Sr.), Audrey Banks (Charles, Sr.), Min. Sharon F. Bowden (Jimmy), H. Kay White (Charles); two uncles, William M. Leech, Sr. and Alvin Fitzpatrick (Sylvia); three aunts, Ophelia W. Kier, Patricia and Hazel Fitzpatrick; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak there will be a private graveside service held at Oaklawn Mausoleums and Memory Gardens officiated by Bishop Theodore E. Payne, Sr.
