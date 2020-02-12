|
|
John Brocato
Staunton - John Brocato, age 63, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was the husband of Paula H. Brocato. Together they shared 36 wonderful years.
Born in Arlington, Virginia, on April 24, 1956, he was the son of the late Charles and Elva (Wilhelm) Brocato. John was also preceded in death by his best friend, Gary Balser.
John was an Army Veteran, truck driver, and retired in June of 2019, after 22 years of service from Nibco.
He was a member of Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking care of his vehicles. He will be remembered most of all for his love for his family and constant jokes.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his sons, John Jr. and wife, Erin, Travis and wife, Kayla; daughter, Whitney and fiancé, Cody Coffey; four grandchildren that he loved more than life itself, Kaitlyn, Heidi, Leah, and Mac; siblings, Sonja Bell and husband, Jay, Patrick (Pete), and Michael; as well as his favorite dog, Maggie May.
John also leaves his mother-in-law, Lorraine Campbell, who he liked to call mom, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main St., Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1790 Barrenridge Rd., Staunton, with Pastors Henry Elsa and Galen Combs officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Top Christian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Paul Harris, Rusty Harris, P. J. Harris, Tony Lowery, Cody Coffey, Robert Reed and Jay Bell.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends attending the service.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020