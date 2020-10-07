1/1
John Calvin Kelley Jr.
John Calvin Kelley, Jr.

Grottoes - John Calvin Kelley, Jr., 78, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center due to complication of COVID-19.

He was born in Harriston on May 13, 1942, a son of the late Nettie Jane (Atkins) Kelley and John Calvin Kelley, Sr.

John served in the US Navy. He worked in production at DuPont for 34 years, retiring in 2002 and also worked for Norfolk & Western Railroad, helped in his sons landscaping business, The Whole Nine Yards, and drove a school bus for Augusta County Schools for 13 years. He served as deacon and was a lifetime member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Elkton.

On May 22, 1965 he was united in marriage to Linda Katherine Kelley, who survives.

John is also survived by his son, Larry Kelley and wife Jo Anne of Grottoes, two daughters, Tamara Fletcher and husband, David, of Grottoes, and Sarah Kelley, of Harrisonburg; a step-son, Christopher Holloway and wife, Barbara, of Crimora; sister, Ruth Sandy and husband, Marion, of Churchville; brother, Barry Kelley and wife, Pat, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Joshua Kyle Bailey and wife, Callie, Caleb Bailey and girlfriend, Christine Hostetter, Savannah Hill and husband, Nate, Christopher Holloway and wife, Abby, Nathan Holloway, Kirsten Fletcher and Kaitlyn Fletcher; great grandchildren, Joshua Kyle Bailey, II, Holden Hill, Haven Hill, Christopher Holloway, II, and Alissa Holloway, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by son, John Calvin Kelley, III, sisters, Mary Snelson, Dorothy Hanger, and Betty Sandy.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes, with Rev. Ronald Spencer and Rev. Andrew Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post #27.

The service will be live streamed from the obituary page on the funeral home website .

Friends and family may pay their respects from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home and the family will be present from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Social distancing and masks will be required at all services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.




Published in The News Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
