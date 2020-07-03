John Drumheller, III
Stuarts Draft - John Newton Drumheller, III, 48, a resident of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away suddenly of pancreatitis, Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Augusta Health.
The son of John Newton Drumheller, II and Drema (Norman) Drumheller, he was born February 20, 1972 in Alexandria, VA.
He worked as a Real Estate Assistant.
John was a passionate motocross fan, loving father, and like a father to many. He was very magnetic with his family and friends, never meeting a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kristi Jo Drumheller; paternal grandparents, John Newton Drumheller and Josephine "Jo" Drumheller; maternal grandparents, Lewis and Mary Norman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Ava Elise Drumheller; loving fiancé and her children, Lisa Mitchell Belcher, Mikayla, Tatum, and Eli; aunt and uncle, Jerry and Susan Thomas; many loving cousins; and his dog "Paisley" and cat "Izzy".
"In dirt we trust."
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
