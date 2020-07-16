1/1
John E. Vest Jr.
1963 - 2020
John E. Vest, Jr.

Staunton - John Edward Vest, Jr., 57, husband of Lillian B. Vest of Staunton passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Mr. Vest was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on May 10, 1963 a son of the late John Edward Vest, Sr. and Edna Julia (Veney) Brown.

John enjoyed fishing, watching football, especially the Washington Redskins, and was a coach for little league football and basketball.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Brown.

Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Dante L.E. Vest and Ethan Harvey Vest; a daughter, Haley Louise Vest; a brother, James Brown; two sisters, Ella Vest and Sally Mae Richardson and her husband Danny; seven nieces and nephews; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

There will be no public services.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
