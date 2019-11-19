Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
214 W. Beverley St.
Staunton, VA
John E. Ward Obituary
John E. Ward

Staunton - John E. Ward, 90, of Staunton, VA passed away on November 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Somerville, NJ on September 25, 1929 to the late Robert A. and Esther (Stipple) Ward.

John went to school at Bernard's High School in Bernardsville, NJ. He married Ruth Mildred Stephens on June 8, 1950 in Maryland. He graduated from Citadel in Charleston, SC. John worked as a Director of Human Resources for Prudential Insurance Company for 38 years. He was a veteran of the Koran War and served in the Army and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. John was involved in his children's varies activates.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June E. Ward of Fairfax, VA.

John is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Ward; son, Robert H. Ward and wife, Mary; daughters, Elizabeth Lee LaPointe and husband, Richard and Sue Ann Armstrong and husband, Larry; grandsons, Christopher Armstrong and wife, Stephanie, Richard LaPointe and wife, Alison, and Sean Armstrong and wife, Jennifer; granddaughters, Katie Anderson and husband, Mark and Christine Weaver and husband, Jordan; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Ashlynn, Beau, Emily, Connor, Leo, Cole, Izzy, Lauren, and Easton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton, VA with Rev. Denise Guinta officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Thornrose Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Trinity Noon Lunch Program or Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the hospice nurses and aides and Churchville and Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad for their loving care of John and his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
