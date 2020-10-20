John Forester Taylor
Fishersville - John Forester Taylor, 94, of Fishersville, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Brightview at Baldwin Park. He was born in Staunton on July 4, 1926, a son of the late John Wesley and Anna Compton (Patterson) Taylor.
A native of Staunton, Mr. Taylor was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Washington and Lee University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law degrees. He also served two years in the United States Army and was with the Third Army in Europe during World War II.
Mr. Taylor was licensed by the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners in 1950, and began his practice of law in 1951. He was appointed in 1958 as the Judge of Staunton's Municipal Courts, and served in this capacity for six years until resigning to devote his time to the full-time private practice of law. He also served part-time as special justice for hearings at Western State Hospital and Crossroads for many years until his retirement.
Mr. Taylor was well known and respected in the Staunton Community as a man of great kindness and justice, and was known for helping many disadvantaged people through his law practice. He was a man of great intellect, wit, compassion, and a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and the Staunton Community at large.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Jackson Taylor and sister, Anna Compton Currin.
Survivor include his wife, Gillian (Whybrew) Taylor; daughter, Anna Compton Taylor; sister, Judith (Taylor) Green and husband, Braxton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was conducted privately at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street,Staunton, Virginia 24401.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brightview at Baldwin Park for their loving care of Mr. Taylor and his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.