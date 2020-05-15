|
|
John H. Corns
Churchville - Lieutenant General John H. Corns, U.S. Army (Retired), passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
John was born in Gordon, W.Va. on March 21, 1936 to Jennings H. Corns and Sibyl B. (McCoy) Corns.
He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1954, where he was president of the student body his senior year. That fall he entered Marshall University and the Reserve Officer Training Program. A political science major, he was president of his class every year, president of Sigma Phi Epsilon social fraternity, and listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. Following graduation he was commissioned Second Lieutenant of Infantry, entering the Army in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn "Carol" Cyrus, that same year.
In the next 35 years he commanded at every level, from platoon, company, battalion, brigade, division, corps, and concluding as Commanding General US Army Pacific (USARPAC). He also served as the Army's Inspector General. His favorite commands were of a platoon and a brigade, both in Korea. He served two combat tours in Vietnam as a Green Beret detachment commander in 1963 and with the 9th Infantry Division Mobile Riverine as Operations Officer.
After retirement in 1993, he and Carol moved to Churchville, Virginia, where he was an active member of the Ruritan Club. He wrote and published seven novels and one memoir, all the while calling himself a fledgling author.
Mostly he enjoyed the love of and for his family. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Carol Corns; son Michael Corns and his wife Becky of Churchville; daughter Lisa Corns Abt and her husband Jeff of Lake Anna; grandchildren Hayley Corns and John "Jack" Corns, both of Churchville, Caroline Corns Morgner and her husband Peter of Staunton, and Spencer Abt of Lake Anna; brother Gary Corns of South Charleston; sister Jeanette Corns Hill of South Charleston; great-granddaughter June Morgner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan Corns, and grandson Tyler Abt.
A graveside service with military honors will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 15 to May 18, 2020