Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 977-0005
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA 22903
John Harold Cotton Jr.

John Harold Cotton Jr. Obituary
John Harold Cotton, Jr.

Charlottesville - John Harold Cotton, Jr., 68, of Charlottesville, passed away on December 26, 2019.

John was born July 7, 1951, in Waynesboro, PA, to John Harold Sr. and Thelma Cotton. He was employed with Superior Walls of Central Virginia, where he was a top salesman and exceptional worker. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, cooking, and his beloved pets.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Harold Cotton, Sr., and his brother Ronald Cotton.

John is survived by his wife Sharon Cotton; daughter Carla Hurley and husband Denny; granddaughter Kayla McFerren and partner Michael Carroll; three great-grandsons Gannon, Brannson, and Bennson; two step-children, Jessica and Joseph Frazier; mother Thelma Cotton; sister Karen Hammond and her husband Richard; brother Steve Cotton and wife Denise; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1pm, at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or the University of Virginia Cancer Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
