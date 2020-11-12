1/1
John Henry Hensley
John Henry Hensley

Stuarts Draft - John Henry Hensley, 70, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.

Born October 27, 1950 in Fredericksburg, VA he was a son of the late Henry C. Hensley, Jr. and Ella Mae (Prince) Hensley. On December 29, 1973, he married the former Patricia Earman. The two shared a blessed marriage of 46 years together.

John was a member of All Saints Anglican Church, Charlottesville. He was co-owner of H.C. Hensley and Associates where he worked as an accountant for 30 years. Prior to retirement, he was employed with the State of Virginia where he worked as an auditor. He severed his community for many years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Wilson, Stuarts Draft and Augusta County Fire Departments. John will be remembered as an amateur radio enthusiast by those who knew him best.

In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his son, Robert Christopher Hensley and wife, Jennifer of Waynesboro; granddaughter, Harper Grace Hensley; brothers, Hugh R. Hensley and wife, Katie of Tampa, FL and Richard C. Hensley of Alexandria, VA; sister, Teresa H. Cerminara of Waynesboro; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sudie and Tom McComas of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all who plan to attend will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park with Rev. Sean McDermott, Curate officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Augusta Memorial Park
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
5409498383
