John J. Vorel, Jr.
Waynesboro - John James Vorel, Jr., 84, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home.
A son of the late John James Vorel and Mary Skopek Vorel, he was born December 17, 1934 in Chicago, IL.
In 1957, he received his Bachelors Degree in Agronomy from Purdue University. While his career with horticultural services spanned many years throughout multiple states, he worked for Yoder Brothers in Barberton, OH from 1974 until his retirement in 2003.
Mr. Vorel was an avid outdoorsman, gardener, and history buff.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a sharpshooter. He was a member of the NRA and the Tea Party Movement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann Vorel.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sharon Ann Vorel of Waynesboro; son, Timothy J. Vorel and his wife Dawn of Rincon, GA; daughter, Debra Vorel Warren and her husband Dennis of Goose Creek, SC; 5 grandchildren, Christina Peterson, Virginia "Ginger" Vorel, John J. "Trip" Vorel, III, Conrad Vorel, and Clara Vorel; 3 great-grandchildren, Nolan Peterson, Tanner Peterson, and Gannon Peterson; sister, Marion Martens of TX; and his beloved dog, "Morgan".
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 in Bethany Lutheran Church, conducted by Pastor Tim Bohlmann. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be private in Augusta Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome, and memorial contributions may be made in his name to Bethany Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from May 31 to June 3, 2019