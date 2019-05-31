Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vorel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Vorel Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Vorel Jr. Obituary
John J. Vorel, Jr.

Waynesboro - John James Vorel, Jr., 84, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home.

A son of the late John James Vorel and Mary Skopek Vorel, he was born December 17, 1934 in Chicago, IL.

In 1957, he received his Bachelors Degree in Agronomy from Purdue University. While his career with horticultural services spanned many years throughout multiple states, he worked for Yoder Brothers in Barberton, OH from 1974 until his retirement in 2003.

Mr. Vorel was an avid outdoorsman, gardener, and history buff.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a sharpshooter. He was a member of the NRA and the Tea Party Movement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann Vorel.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sharon Ann Vorel of Waynesboro; son, Timothy J. Vorel and his wife Dawn of Rincon, GA; daughter, Debra Vorel Warren and her husband Dennis of Goose Creek, SC; 5 grandchildren, Christina Peterson, Virginia "Ginger" Vorel, John J. "Trip" Vorel, III, Conrad Vorel, and Clara Vorel; 3 great-grandchildren, Nolan Peterson, Tanner Peterson, and Gannon Peterson; sister, Marion Martens of TX; and his beloved dog, "Morgan".

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 in Bethany Lutheran Church, conducted by Pastor Tim Bohlmann. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be private in Augusta Memorial Park.

Flowers are welcome, and memorial contributions may be made in his name to Bethany Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from May 31 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now