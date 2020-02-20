Resources
John Luther Barr, 86, husband of Elaine Homan Barr, of 68 Chestnut Ridge Road, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

He will be taken to his residence on Friday, February 21, 2020, and will remain there until Sunday afternoon (February 23) at which time he will be taken to the Mint Spring Ruritan Building for visitation from 3 until 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, in the Mint Spring United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ryan Oswald.

Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
