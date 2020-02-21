|
|
John L Barr
Staunton - John Luther Barr, 86, husband of Elaine Homan Barr, of 68 Chestnut Ridge Road, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.
He was born February 28, 1933, in Staunton, a son of the late Mason O. and Mae Katherine (Hoy) Barr.
Mr. Barr was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1953.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by A.S.R. with 33 years of service.
He was a member of the Mint Spring United Methodist Church and the Mint Spring Ruritan Club.
He loved photography, was an avid Cowboys fan, enjoyed leisurely Sunday drives, and spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger.
In addition to his wife of 44 years, family members include twins, John Vance Barr of The Plains, VA and Mary Katherine Barr Pabst and husband, Timothy Pabst of Potomac, Maryland; and two grandchildren, Holden and Charlotte Pabst of Potomac, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mason B. Barr.
He will be taken to his residence on Friday, February 21, 2020, and will remain there until Sunday afternoon (February 23) at which time he will be taken to the Mint Spring Ruritan Building for visitation from 3 until 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, in the Mint Spring United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ryan Oswald.
Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Dr. H. Lynn Moore, Dr. Rob Marsh, Ned Sparks, John Rhodes, Daniel Kelley, Roger Stover, Bobby Eavers, Greg Homan, Bob Corbin, and Harold T. Coiner.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Mint Spring Ruritan Club and the Men of Mint Spring United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health, 111 North Campus Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to a .
The family would like to thank the Shenandoah Hospice House, Dr. H. Lynn Moore and staff, and Dr. Rob Marsh and staff for their care.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020