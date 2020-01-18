Resources
More Obituaries for John Law
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Law

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Law Obituary
John Law

Marietta - On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, John Law passed away in peace at the age of 82. John was born in Augusta County, Virginia to Mary and Robert Law, the third child of six. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, John enlisted in the US Army and later became a Merchant Marine. On 29 September 1961, he married Shirley Beard. Together they raised two sons, Scott and Mark.

By trade, John was an electrical engineer and worked for General Electric until 1982. In 1982, he moved his family to Atlanta, Georgia. At work an engineer, John was at home a gardener, a builder and an artistic craftsman. He loved to relax by fishing and spending time with his family. He always had a quick wit and a handsome smile. He was full of compassion and always volunteered to help his family and a friend. His mother Mary Wade and his father Robert Law preceded John in death. His wife, Shirley Law, his sons and grandchildren and his two brothers and his sister, survive him.

His sons would like you all to know of his love for Christ and his never-ending support for his family.

We are so very blessed to have John Law as our father. As Christians, we know that this is only our temporary home and we will meet again someday (Romans 6:3-13).

In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to , The Atlanta Mission, or the Voila Foundation.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -