|
|
John Law
Marietta - On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, John Law passed away in peace at the age of 82. John was born in Augusta County, Virginia to Mary and Robert Law, the third child of six. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, John enlisted in the US Army and later became a Merchant Marine. On 29 September 1961, he married Shirley Beard. Together they raised two sons, Scott and Mark.
By trade, John was an electrical engineer and worked for General Electric until 1982. In 1982, he moved his family to Atlanta, Georgia. At work an engineer, John was at home a gardener, a builder and an artistic craftsman. He loved to relax by fishing and spending time with his family. He always had a quick wit and a handsome smile. He was full of compassion and always volunteered to help his family and a friend. His mother Mary Wade and his father Robert Law preceded John in death. His wife, Shirley Law, his sons and grandchildren and his two brothers and his sister, survive him.
His sons would like you all to know of his love for Christ and his never-ending support for his family.
We are so very blessed to have John Law as our father. As Christians, we know that this is only our temporary home and we will meet again someday (Romans 6:3-13).
In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to , The Atlanta Mission, or the Voila Foundation.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020