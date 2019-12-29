|
John Lee Western
Fort Defiance - John Lee Western, 95, of Fort Defiance passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Born January 20, 1924 in Augusta County, VA he was the son of the late Wayman Shirley and Delta Ann (Crickenberger) Western.
John Lee's special love was farming. He had a cow-calf operation that he spent many hours caring for. He ran this operation while working a full time job at DuPont. He retired from DuPont after 37 years of service. He always said DuPont was his job and farming was his passion. John always had a special passion for his horse "Red". They took many trips to different states with many riding friends. They camped, rode horses, and had many great times together. Red and John always had a bond that will never end. He also had a great canine companion friend named, Patty. John was a graduate of New Hope High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served his country honorably during WWII. He was an honorary dedicated member of the New Hope Ruritan Club where he served for 73 years. He was recently honored as one of the oldest living members of the Ruritan organization.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean (Frazee) Western. They shared a loving union of 62 years of marriage.
Survivors include his daughter, Shirley Western of Fort Defiance; sister, Mary Ellen Smiley of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law, Willard Frazee and wife, Betty and Raymond Frazee and wife, Lois, all of Uniontown, PA; special nephews, Terry Smiley and Michael Smiley; as well as a number of other nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to pay their respects and view the body may do so from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Reaves and Rev. Dr. Fred W. Swartz officiating. Burial will be private.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Mr. Western's caregivers: Lydia Graber, Regina Ritchie-Taylor, Heather Ritchie, and Katie Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Fire Department, 694 Battlefield Road, New Hope, VA 24469.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020