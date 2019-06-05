|
|
John Lindsey Broman
Desert Hot Springs, CA - John Lindsey Broman, a native of Staunton, passed away in Desert Hot Springs, California on May 19, 2019 after a long illness. He was born to the late Carl and Marguerite Broman on December 30, 1944, John attended Staunton Public Schools and then the Columbus (now American) Boychoir School, the Taft School and Columbia University. Gifted musically and intellectually, he was known for his keen intellect, quick wit and engaging sense of humor.
John worked in the fields of non-profits and philanthropy, rehabilitation and advocacy for the disabled individuals and later information technology. He was a staunch champion of human rights, supporting fairness and tolerance of all religions, races, conditions and life styles.
John is survived by his sons, David and Steven, granddaughter Alexis, his close friend Gerry Kingsbury, his sister, Mary Broman Wyton and his extended Wyton family.
Published in The News Leader from June 5 to June 8, 2019