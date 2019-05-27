|
|
John Luther McManamay
Mount Sidney - John Luther McManamay, 73, of Mount Sidney, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Hot Springs, VA on August 28, 1945, and was a son of the late Guy Arnold and Grace (Brinkley) McManamay.
John retired from DuPont in Waynesboro where he worked for 35 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was deployed during the Vietnam War. He had attended the State Police Academy and Valley Vo-Tech. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter.
He was married for 40 years to Deadra (Cline) McManamay, who preceded him in death on August 25, 2018.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy McManamay, of Alexandria, VA, his sister, Jane Byrd, of Staunton, VA, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402, in honor of his beloved dog, Scooter.
Published in The News Leader from May 27 to May 30, 2019