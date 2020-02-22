|
John M. Johnson
Staunton - John M. "J.J." Johnson, 75, widower of Shelva Johnson, of Staunton passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mr. Johnson was born on December 11, 1944 in Charlottesville, Virginia a son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Miller) Johnson.
John was considered a "Legend among truck drivers" and drove over the road for many years, including his work at Fauber Freightways. He spent time as a firefighter for the Staunton Fire Department and loved any kind of animal, especially dogs. He was raised on a farm and his love for farming continued throughout his life.
Surviving is his companion of 7 years, Sarah Fitzgerald of Staunton; a daughter, Letecia Lindsay of Staunton; a brother, Glenn Johnson (Sharon) of Bedford County and a sister, Donna McCarty (Larry) of Rocky Mount; many nieces and nephews; and his two dogs "BobBob" and "Pepper".
A Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Dog Adoptions, 821 Town Center Drive, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020