John Michael
Mount Sidney - On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, John William Michael, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 76. He endured a short battle with cancer, but as in life, took it with stride and never complained.
John was born July 13, 1944, to Julius Calvin and Ethel Batten Michael, and lived his entire life in Mt. Sidney. He graduated from Middle River High School in 1962 and married Charlotte Stephenson on March 30, 1968. They raised two sons, Calvin and Jeff, and his favorite daughter, Denise. John worked for Smith's Transfer until they closed and then retired from Yellow Freight in 2000.
John enjoyed working on his farm and driving his #91-racecar at Eastside and Natural Bridge Speedway. He raced for 50 years and racing was the only thing that would get him out of the hayfield. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at their sporting events, and rarely missed a game, even during his treatments. He was known for his hard work ethic and willingness to help anyone at any time. Not easily excited, sometimes he even took a nap during the race line up.
John was preceded in death by his sisters, Alma Gilbert, and Mary Acker, and his brothers, Lurty Michael, Charlie Michael, Lester Michael, and Robert Michael. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, his three children, Calvin and wife Mary Beth, Jeff and wife Amie, and his daughter Denise. "Paw Paw" leaves behind five grandchildren, Gabby, Noah, Jack, Tyler, and Gracie. Additionally, he is survived by brother Frank Michael, and sisters Edna Karicofe, Ruth Swink, Jean Moyer, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may sign the register book and view 10 am - 7 pm, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Lebanon Church of the Brethren on 1168 Lebanon Church Rd, Mt. Sidney, at 11 am, with Pastors Matthew Fike and Wayne Pence officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, or they may visit at the residence at other times.
Please follow current Covid-19 precautions.
Per John's request, donations in his honor may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and The Shriners Hospital for Children
, P. O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com
.