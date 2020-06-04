John Michael Surratt
Farmington, Maine - John Michael Surratt, 43, of Farmington, Maine, and formerly of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
Mr. Surratt was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on November 3, 1976, a son of David W. Surratt and the late Elizabeth (Miller) Surratt.
John Michael was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School class of 1995.
In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas H. Surratt.
Surviving in addition to his father of Fishersville is his step-mother, Janet C. Surratt; two brothers, Tim W. Surratt and his wife Julie of Weyers Cave and Matt D. Surratt and his wife Amanda of Fishersville; two step-sisters, Peyton Martin and her husband Corey of Powhatan and Anne Bell and her husband Lee of Staunton; a step-brother, Stuart Dixon and his wife Heather of Oakland, California; devoted friend, Stephanie Hamilton; and a number of aunts and uncles.
A private graveside service will be held in Thornrose Cemetery by Reverend John Peterson.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
