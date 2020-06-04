John Michael Surratt
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Michael Surratt

Farmington, Maine - John Michael Surratt, 43, of Farmington, Maine, and formerly of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

Mr. Surratt was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on November 3, 1976, a son of David W. Surratt and the late Elizabeth (Miller) Surratt.

John Michael was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School class of 1995.

In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas H. Surratt.

Surviving in addition to his father of Fishersville is his step-mother, Janet C. Surratt; two brothers, Tim W. Surratt and his wife Julie of Weyers Cave and Matt D. Surratt and his wife Amanda of Fishersville; two step-sisters, Peyton Martin and her husband Corey of Powhatan and Anne Bell and her husband Lee of Staunton; a step-brother, Stuart Dixon and his wife Heather of Oakland, California; devoted friend, Stephanie Hamilton; and a number of aunts and uncles.

A private graveside service will be held in Thornrose Cemetery by Reverend John Peterson.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved