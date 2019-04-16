|
|
John O. Ratcliff
Staunton - John Oscar Ratcliff, 83, widower of Nancy Alberta (Dull) Ratcliff, of Staunton, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born May 13, 1935 in Highland County, a son of the late William Wallace and Mary Virginia (Hise) Ratcliff.
Mr. Ratcliff was a member of the National Guard.
Prior to retirement, John was employed by Lowe's and he was a lifelong member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Doyle, Mary Rudin, and Betty Boyd; and a special nephew, Tommy Lee Shipe.
Family members include four sisters, Dora Jean Shipe, Anna May Wood, Hazel Bobb, and Marni West; two nieces and caretakers, Debbie Breeden and her fiancé`, Jake Alexander and Teresa Shipe; a cousin, Ronnie Duncan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church by the Rev. John Craft. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Bobby Shipe, Jamie Shipe, Chris Breeden, Tommy Breeden, J.W. Wood, David Wood, and Tom Wood.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019