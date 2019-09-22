|
|
John Philip Crickenberger
Waynesboro - John Philip Crickenberger of Waynesboro, husband of Beth Hausrath Crickenberger and father of John William "Will" and Samuel Louis "Sam", and known to his friends as Phil, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the evening of 9/20/19. Phil was born at Waynesboro Community Hospital on October 2, 1954 to the late John Joseph "Joe" Crickenberger and Mary Jane Shaffer Crickenberger.
Phil was educated in Augusta County Public schools graduating from Wilson Memorial High School in 1973. Although he lived to relax, he proudly worked for Valley Pool in Waynesboro for 45 years and had been looking forward to retirement on his upcoming 65th birthday. He enjoyed an old fashioned work ethic which he inherited from his father.
Phil was known for his wide variety of interests, ranging from cars and toys to photography and music. His life was often chronicled by pictures, mostly taken from his unique view of the world. He routinely rode around town in his jeep with his sidekick Macy, visiting his favorite people and places.
Phil (aka "Crick") loved his Wednesday night volleyball and friends at Shannon Farm in Nelson County, a trip he made religiously for over 30 years.
He enjoyed spending his evenings in "The Shed" keeping constant inventory of his toys and cars while listening to NPR, his extensive music collection, or his favorite, the sounds of the night.
He adopted a mantra found on a bumper sticker in his basement that read "He who has the most toys when he dies wins". Phil was truly the winner.
Phil is survived by his wife, Beth Hausrath Crickenberger and his two sons, Will of Waynesboro and Sam and fiancé Chelcie Chaddock of Richmond. He is also survived by the following persons: brother Terry Crickenberger and husband Joe Earhart, Jr. of Waynesboro, maternal aunts Sarah Shaffer Bell of Luray and Ann S. Poletti( George) of Long Island; his brother and sisters-in law Bill and Kyle Hausrath of Waynesboro, David and Debra Hausrath of Cincinnati, and Karen and Steve Shuman of Monument Colorado. Also surviving are his Aunt Reba Patterson of Mechanicsville, Uncle Ray Crickenberger of Tallahassee Florida and Aunt Elizabeth Stephenson of Austin Tx, his cousins, Lori Poletti of New York and John Shaffer of Luray.
The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church.
Memories can be shared at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019