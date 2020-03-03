Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
John Rawlin Smith


1948 - 2020
John Rawlin Smith Obituary
John Rawlin Smith

Craigsville - John Rawlin "Snuffy" Smith, 71, widower of Judy Ann (Washburn) Smith, who preceded him in death on March 28, 2019, of Estaline Valley Road, Craigsville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.

Mr. Smith was born in Staunton, Virginia on March 27, 1948, a son of the late John Franklin and Lillie Mae (Bosserman) Smith.

Rawlin was a member of Little River Church of the Brethren and attended Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren Church. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired in 2010 from Augusta Co-Op Farm Bureau as a sales clerk in the Feed Mill. Rawlin was a life member of the Staunton Post 2216, he enjoyed farming as a hobby, hunting, fishing, and he loved his gardening of which he shared many stories.

In addition to his parents and wife, Rawlin was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Mae "Beth" Martin.

Surviving is a son, John W. Smith and his wife Tricia of Craigsville; a daughter, Genny Rebecca "Becky" Hunter and her husband Jeremy of Swoope; five brothers, James Franklin Smith and his wife Kathleen, Samuel Lee Smith and his wife Brenda, and Donald Joe Smith and his wife Patricia, all of Churchville, Richard Dale Smith of Graves County, Kentucky; and Daniel Wayne Smith and his wife Tina of Churchville; a sister, Nancy Ann Cash and her husband Ronnie of Churchville; six grandchildren, Hayley and Cheyenne Brust, Caid and Willow Hunter, Maddie and Jake Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Crematory, and other times at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Jeremy Hunter, 19 Buffalo Branch Lane, Swoope, Virginia 24479.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor George Etling.

Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.

Active Pallbearers will be Pat and Casey Wilcher, Robbie Simmons, Mason Warren, Robert "Weatie" Hinkle, Johnny Coffman, and Brad and Bucky Ingram.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
