|
|
John S. Bradley, Sr.
Greenville - John Sam Bradley, Sr., 95, husband of Hilda Bradley of 443 Spottswood Road, Greenville, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Bradley was born in Augusta County on February 23, 1924, a son of the late Ester and Viola Hide (Brooks) Bradley.
John was a veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII, and he was retired from Fitzgerald's Lumber Company.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by a son, John "Sam" Bradley, Jr., and thirteen siblings.
He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of seventy-one years, is a son, Neil Bradley of Hampton; a daughter, Linda Randlett of Staunton; a step-son, Jimmie Humphries of Stuarts Draft; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the residence at any time.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 21 to June 24, 2019